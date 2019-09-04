Bad Boys for Life Trailer Released

The Bad Boys are officially back in action! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are returning as their ever-popular characters in the third Bad Boys movie, Bad Boys for Life. While the film doesn’t arrive until 2020, Sony and Columbia debuted the first trailer on Wednesday morning.

You can watch the full trailer for Bad Boys for Life in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mike and Marcus are back at it, continuing their story from the first two Bad Boys films. As the trailer reveals, Marcus has retired from his life of fighting crime while Mike is still going strong. However, when Mike walks into a situation he can’t tackle on his own, he calls on his best friend to join him for one final ride.

Here’s the official description for Bad Boys for Life:

“The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.”

While Michael Bay directed the first two Bad Boys films, the duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are taking over the next chapter, with a script from Chris Bremner, Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim, and Anthony Tambakis.

Joining Smith and Lawrence in the third Bad Boys movie are Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paula Nunez. What’s unclear is whether or not Gabrielle Union will return to the franchise on the big screen, as she’s starring in the Bad Boys TV spinoff series, L.A.’s Finest, alongside Jessica Alba.

What did you think of the Bad Boys for Life trailer? Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments!

Bad Boys for Life arrives in theaters on January 17, 2020.