Will Smith Yells at Jimmy Fallon for Almost Giving a Bad Boys for Life Spoiler Away

2020 is going to bring quite a lot in long-awaited returns to the big screen, and audiences are expected to see that in a major way in the near future with Bad Boys for Life. The long-awaited threequel will reunite Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) in a whole new adventure — and it sounds like there might be more to the film than meets the eye. Smith recently promoted the show during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which Fallon began to talk about one particular scene in the movie. Smith vehemently protested Fallon talking about the film in any major detail, so that fans don’t get spoiled.

“Don’t give nothing away!” Smith proclaimed. “Oh jeez, spoiler alert. You’ve gone mad!”

Fallon went on to talk about the moment in more broad strokes, remarking that the scene in question saw Smith’s character coming to terms with his old age. That appears to be a recurring theme in the film, which will follow a new status quo for Marcus and Mike.

In Bad Boys for Life, an aging Burnett has become a police inspector while Lowery, suffering a midlife crisis, is assigned to head up AMMO, a “young guns” group of millennial cops with whom he has nothing in common. Both of them reunite once again when a fierce cartel mob boss, whose brother they defeated years earlier, makes a retaliation effort on Mike just as both he and Marcus are about to officially retire.

Bad Boys for Life will also star Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Katie del Castillo, Nicky Jam, DJ Khaled, and Joe Pantoliano. The film will be helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who are the latest directors to enter the franchise after original director Michael Bay. The film has been in development for quite some time, which makes the long-awaited reunion between Smith and Lawrence all the better.

‘We hadn’t really done anything for 25 years so there was a little concern [over] the chemistry,’ Smith explained during a television appearance last year. ‘But literally the first moment on stage, it was right back.’

Bad Boys for Life is set to be released on January 17th.