Ballerina 4K Steelbook Blu-ray Release Date and Special Features Revealed

Fans of the John Wick franchise appeared to be pleased with the Ballerina spinoff starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. That said, you might be interested in adding the Blu-ray to your collection when it launches on September 9th. The previous John Wick films have had many different 4K Blu-ray releases in the past, including some retailer exclusives. Ballerina is getting a similar treatment with the debut of two Steelbook 4K Blu-ray releases at launch, and you can reserve them for your John Wick collection starting today. Everything you need to know can be found below.

The first option comes from Amazon and features vibrant neon artwork of Ana de Armas as Eve on the cover that’s based on a club scene that’s teased in the trailers. Unfortunately, it appears to have sold out on Amazon, though the standard 4K edition is still available for $27.96. However, for only $2 more you can get Walmart’s Steelbook cover design that comes with a slipcase and is in keeping with the fire vs ice aesthetic from the film. It depicts Eve amongst ballerinas with weapons drawn. You can still reserve a copy here at Walmart for $29.96. Special features included in the release can be found below.

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

The Making of Ballerina ― Witness the rise of Eve (Ana de Armas) as the filmmakers discuss the intricate process of creating a new character in the world of John Wick.

Building A Frozen Underworld ― Step into the bold new locations that serve as the latest hunting grounds for these talented filmmakers, eager to face and overcome fresh challenges.

The Art of Action ― A Dance Between Fire and Ice: Discover how the film’s stunts, fight choreography, and innovative new weapons contributed to some of the most intense action sequences in the John Wick universe.

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Optional English, French, Spanish, and English SDH subtitles for the main feature

Synopsis: Taking place during the events of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma in an attempt to avenge the death of her father. As you might expect from a John Wick film, the kill count is going to be high. Speaking to ComicBook, De Armas stated: “I know that we count, 106 only with the flamethrower. Only with flamethrower. So, I think it’s a lot more than that.”