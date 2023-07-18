Barbie Eyeing Massive $100M+ Box Office Opening

Barbie and Oppenheimer are making a fascinating double feature for movie fans in theaters this weekend, but when it comes to the actual box office, the two aren’t in any contest. Oppenheimer is looking towards a great opening for an R-rated historical film, eyeing an opening weekend north of $50 million and putting itself in a great position to be another winner for Christopher Nolan. Barbie, on the other hand, is preparing to blow the roof off the place, delivering one of the biggest opening weekends of the year.

According to Variety, Barbie is now eyeing an opening between $95 million and $110 million. Even though Warner Bros. is being conservative with its estimates, projecting a start around $75 million, rival studios and exhibitors reportedly believe the film could reach as high as $140 million over the course of the weekend.

Opening in 4,200 North American theaters this weekend, Greta Gerwig’s PG-13 adventure is looking like it’ll be a smash hit out of the gate.

The Nostalgia of Barbie

Barbie has obviously been one of the biggest toy icons around the world for decades, and the love for the character is one of the reasons why the movie is aiming to high at the box office. That said, director Greta Gerwig isn’t actually a collector of the doll, but she encourages the hobby as long as it makes you happy.

“Oh, well, it’s interesting because I’ve actually talked to some people today who are collectors who like, ‘I have all the dolls and everything.’ I actually, as an adult, I’m not a collector,” Gerwig told ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak. “I feel like whatever gives you the most joy. If getting Totally Yo-Yo Nikki, if that is going to make you so happy, do it.”

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.