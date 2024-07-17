Batman 85th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Box Set Debuts With 10 Animated Movies

Batman 85th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Box Set

DC Comics is celebrating the 85th anniversary of Batman all year long, and it’s no surprise that Blu-ray box sets are part of the festivities. Specifically, Warner Bros. has opened up pre-orders for the Batman 85th Anniversary Collection, which includes the following 10 DCU animated movies along with a 24-page booklet:

Batman: Year One, Batman: Assault on Arkham, Batman: The Killing Joke, Batman and Harley Quinn, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman: Soul of the Dragon, Batman: Long Halloween Part 1, Batman: Long Halloween Part 2, Batman Hush, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham

Of course, fans will argue that certain films should have been included in this set, but it appears that it’s a simple repackaging. In other words, if the film didn’t already exist in 4K, there’s no chance that it would be part of this set. So, you could probably save yourself some money by ordering the films individually, but this collection does have the booklet, and the image above indicates that it will be a numbered limited edition. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon now, and we would expect the price to come down before the September 10th release date. If that happens, pre-order customers will automatically get the discount.

What James Gunn Has Planned For Batman

At the moment, The Brave and the Bold is a bit of a mystery. DC Studios has started off the James Gunn and Peter Safran era with a lot of fun plans. One of the biggest announcements was their Batman project. Longtime fans are excited to see what this Bat-Family-centric take on The Caped Crusader will be like. Damian Wayne fans, your time is here, and this time we’re going to see the character in live-action.

“This is the introduction of the DCU’s Batman…” Gunn previously wrote. “This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman’s actual son who we didn’t know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He’s a little son of a bitch. He’s my favorite Robin. It’s based on the Grant Morrison comic book’s run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now.”

“And this is obviously a feature film, and it’s going to feature other members of the extended ‘Bat-family’, just because we feel like they’ve been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long,” Safran added during the announcement.