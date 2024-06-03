Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: New Look at Willem Dafoe's Character Debuts

Willem Dafoe is going from Green Goblin to ghost copper.

The Spider-Man star plays undead detective Wolf Jackson in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel to the 1988 original. In life, Jackson was a B-movie action star best known for playing a movie cop character named Frank Hardballer; in death, Dafoe's character takes method acting to the next level — and the Neitherworld — as the head of the Afterlife Crimes Unit. When so-called bio-exorcist Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) is once again unleashed in the realm of the living by Lydia's (Winona Ryder) daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), Jackson's next role is to track down the trickster demon.

"It's not a normal role," Dafoe told Empire Magazine, which revealed a new look at the character, below, exposed brains and all. "The most important thing for me was to find the tone. It had to be rooted but it also had to be free enough that you could play with it." In playing off Keaton's Betelgeuse, also pictured in Jackson's office, Dafoe said, "I take my cue off of him. You take your cue off of the world."

EXCLUSIVE 💚



Willem Dafoe is 'Afterlife Crimes' cop Wolf Jackson in #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice.



'It’s not a normal role,' he tells Empire. 'The most important thing was to find the tone. It had to be rooted, but free enough to play with it.'



READ MORE: https://t.co/hAaTCa0xcv pic.twitter.com/4xLsPBWW1m — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 3, 2024

Dafoe first revealed details about the ACU cop last November, telling Variety that his role as an ill-fated action star was "fun to do."

"I play a police officer in the afterlife, so I'm a dead person. And in life I was a B-movie action star, but I had an accident and that's what sent me to the other side," Dafoe explained. "But because of my skills, I became a detective character in the afterlife. So that's my job. But it's colored by the fact of who I was [when I was alive]: a B-movie action star."

Alongside Keaton and Dafoe, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees the return of Ryder as Lydia and Catherine O'Hara as her mother, the newly-widowed Delia Deetz. Justin Theroux is new to the cast as Rory, Lydia's manager and fiancé, with Monica Bellucci entering the afterlife as Betelgeuse's patched-together wife (whose severed finger made a "cameo" in the original Beetlejuice). Danny DeVito, who appeared in Burton's Batman Returns and Dumbo, will also appear (in zombiefied form) as an as-yet-unnamed new character.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opens only in theaters September 6 from Warner Bros. Pictures.