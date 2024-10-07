Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Stop-Motion Comes to Life in Exclusive Special Feature Clip

The 'Juice is loose, and now he's making his way to living rooms everywhere! Tuesday morning marks the official home debut of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as the hit movie will be made available to purchase and rent through video on-demand platforms. You can soon check out Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at home for the very first time and, to celebrate the occasion, we're working with Warner Bros. to give you a sneak peek at one of the many special features included on the new digital (and upcoming physical) release.

The clip above will take you inside the stop-motion sequences found in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a returning element from the original movie. You can watch the animators break down what had to be done to make the scenes look at good as possible, while explaining the direction they were given from director Tim Burton. Take a look!

The exploration of the stop-motion work done in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is just one of several special features included in the home release of the new Warner Bros. hit. The release also includes a commentary from Tim Burton and various other featurettes. You can check out the full list of special features below!

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Commentary by director Tim Burton

The Juice is Loose! The Making of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The Ghost with the Most: Beetlejuice Returns

Meet the Deetz

Handbook for the Recently Deceased

Shrinkers, Shrinkers Everywhere!

An Animated Afterlife: The Stop-Motion Art of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

'Til Death Do Us Park



Given how excited fans have been to see the movie during its theatrical run, and the positive responses it has received, a lot of folks are likely going to want to spend some time diving into these special features to figure out more about how Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was made.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees the return of original film stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara, reprising their iconic roles for this new sequel. The all-star cast also includes Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Danny DeVito.

Here's the official synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice:



"Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."