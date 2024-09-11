Ultimate Beetlejuice 1988 NECA Tour Guide Figure Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: NECA Ultimate Beetlejuice Figure )

Moviegoers have been more than willing to bring more Beetlejuice into their lives with Tim Burton's sequel to the 1988 original, and that includes a flood of new merch. The latest release comes from NECA, who have launched a 7-inch scale Ultimate Beetlejuice figure that's based on his tour guide look from the first film. It also comes with some great accessories, including multiple interchangeable faceplate and hands, a dead rat, Betelgeuse fliers, newspaper, and a lantern.

Pre-orders for the Beetlejuice (1988) Ultimate Beetlejuice: Tour Guide figure are available here at Entertainment Earth priced at $36.99 ($7.95 flat shipping fee that's free after $99 orders. Includes mint condition guarantee), which is considerably cheaper than the NECA Beetlejuice figure outlined below. Note that a Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts Beetlejuice figure is also expected to drop here at Entertainment Earth in the coming weeks,

(Photo: NECA 1:4 scale talking Beetlejuice figure )

After first launching nearly 20 years ago, NECA is bringing back their 18-inch, talking Beetlejuice figure in celebration of the Beetlejuice Beetlejuce film starring Michael Keaton. Naturally, the figure is inspired by Tim Burton's 1988 original, so the lines that it speaks will come from that film. At the time of writing you can pre-order the 1:4 scale Beetlejuice Talking Striped Suit Figure right here at Entertainment Earth with free U.S. shipping slated for September.

Will There Be a Beetlejuice 3?

Despite the fact that a movie titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice seems like something that absolutely needs to happen, Tim Burton isn't so sure about a final film to complete the trilogy:

"Let's do the math. It took 35 years to do this one," Burton, 66, answered when asked about a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel during a Venice press conference, according to Deadline. "For another, I'd be over 100 [years old]. It could be possible thanks to medical science. But I don't think so."

Of course, with the numbers that Beetlejuice 2 is putting up, it seems likely that a sequel could be fast tracked to, say, a year or two as opposed to 1/3 of a century. We'll have to wait and see.

The synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reads: "Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is playing in theaters now.