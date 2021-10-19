I Love Lucy Biopic Being The Ricardos Trailer Reveals Amazon Prime Premiere Date

Amazon Prime Video’s I Love Lucy biopic Being The Ricardos has an official release of December 21st – as revealed in the new trailer for the film, which you can check out below! Being the Ricardos will bring the powerhouse combo of Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) and Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men), as the titular “Ricardos,” aka iconic TV couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz (respectively). Anyone who knows the history of Lucille and Desi knows how volatile their mixture of showbiz and love was – and that’s exactly the focus Oscar-winner Aaron Sorkin is taking with his latest directorial project.

Check out the trailer for Being the Ricardos below, along with the official press details released by Amazon:

Amazon Studios will release BEING THE RICARDOS in theaters on December 10th, 2021 Globally on Prime Video December 21st, 2021 Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Jake Lacy, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy.”

As you can see in the trailer, Being The Ricardos will recreate the world of I Love Lucy and 1950s-era America, with actors like J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Nina Arianda (Richard Jewel) as I Love Lucy supporting stars William Frawley (Fred Mertz), Vivan Vance (Ethel Mertz), Tony Hale (Veep) as writer and producer of the show Jess Oppenheimer; Ali Shawkat (Arrested Development) as writer Madelyn Pugh; and Jake Lacy (The Office) as writer Bob Carrell Jr. It’s a pretty strong bench of character and/or comedic actors Sorkin has collected, which will surely be a big draw for a wide range of viewers.

Curiously enough, the trailer for Being The Ricardos keeps it rather vague which “controversy” from Lucy and Desi’s lives it will focus on. The couple’s attempt to write their real-life pregnancy and birth into the show in 1953 made major waves (and ultimately ratings) at the time; the dissolution of their marriage in 1960 also coincided with filming the final episode of The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour. That latter one seems like a fitting arc for Sorkin to explore, to an equally fitting end.

Being the Ricardos streams on Amazon Prime Video on December 21st.