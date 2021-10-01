Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That’s right, 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999’s Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That’s the bad news, the good news is that they’re still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.

In better news, Netflix will be nabbing up a few other notable comedies that will arrive on October 1st as a suitable replacement for the Mike Myers trilogy. Some of the films debuting on 10/1 include Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Observe and Report, Step Brothers, Tommy Boy, and all nine seasons of Seinfeld.

The three Austin Powers movies proved to be cultural landmarks upon release but also box office juggernauts. 1997’s “International Man of Mystery” is actually the lowest grossing of the trilogy, bringing in $67 million worldwide but immediately capturing the public’s attention with the titular spy’s catch phrases. The Spy Who Shagged Me would arrive just two years later, grossing over $312 million worldwide, and paving the way for a third, and so far final, film, Goldmember, which grossed over $296 million worldwide and is the highest grossing in the series in the United States.

Talk of a fourth film in the series has happened in spurts over the past two decades. In an interview last year with Deadline, director Jay Roach. revealed that he’s open to a fourth film.

“I wouldn’t say never never…I’m always game for whatever [Mike Myers] wants to do,” Roach said. “It does depend on Mike having something that he’s inspired about, and so far, after all these years, it hasn’t quite clicked yet.”

The most recent major update from Myers about an Austin Powers 4 came way back in November 2018 where he told Access that a fourth film was “looking good.”

“I’ve had three kids under the age of seven,” Myers said three years ago. “They take a long time to write, they always have. Jay’s been super crazy. He is doing a fantastic movie right now that he’s working on right now. It’s looking good, so we’ll see.”