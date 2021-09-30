What Time Can You Watch Seinfeld on Netflix?

Seinfeld is finally coming to Netflix tomorrow. Following the loss of series like The Office to competing streamers, Netflix sunk a good deal of money into stealing the hit sitcom away from Hulu, bringing all nine seasons of Seinfeld to the platform as of October 1, 2021. Created by comedian Jerry Seinfeld and writer and producer Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Seinfeld is widely regarded as one of the best sitcoms of all time, and along with Friends and Frasier helped to define NBC’s comedy lineup for a generation. Netflix had announced long ago that they would acquire Seinfeld as soon as its Hulu license was done — something that happened over the summer, leaving fans wondering when it would make its way to Netflix.

Recently, Seinfeld himself has participated in a big promotional push for Netflix, helping to celebrate the biggest show of his career heading to the biggest streaming service in the world. After months of believing that the show would arrive in January 2022, Netflix recently announced the October 1 date.

But what time will the series actually be available to watch, if somebody were inclined to stay up late tonight and watch a little bit of it before starting their day tomorrow? Of course, it depends on what time zone you’re in.

Seinfeld will arrive on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. PT, meaning that if you are in the Eastern U.S., you’d be waiting up until 3 a.m. local time to watch. At that rate, it might be easier to go to bed early and get up early to your Seinfeld on.

A trailer released earlier this month saw Netflix executives and Seinfeld joking that the series was a new, untested property, and that launching nine seasons at once was unprecedented.

“This is the first time we’ve taken a risk of this nature, going all in on 9 seasons at the jump,” said Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos. “But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them and I’m thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases.”

“Larry and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing,” said Seinfeld. “We really got carried away, I guess. I didn’t realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project.”

Are you staying up to watch Seinfeld on Netflix tonight?