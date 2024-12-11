Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch Reminds Fans He’s Headed for Avengers: Doomsday

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch has reiterated he will appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, expressing excitement about working with Robert Downey Jr. once again. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star, who made his debut as Doctor Strange back in 2016, was at this year’s Tokyo Comic Convention, where he addressed his future in the MCU. While Cumberbatch couldn’t share too much information, he’s looking forward to some notable Marvel reunions on Doomsday.

“I’m really excited not only to work with the Russo brothers again, but also to have

Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom,” Cumberbatch told TV Groove. “I think there’s going to be some really cool developments ahead, and I’m excited to see what happens next.”

Back in June, Cumberbatch confirmed he would reprise Doctor Strange in the next Avengers film. That was before Marvel Studios revealed their plans for the revamped Avengers 5 during their San Diego Comic-Con panel, announcing Downey’s surprise return as main villain Victor von Doom, and Joe and Anthony Russo as directors for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Cumberbatch previously worked with the filmmakers on Infinity War and Endgame.

Since the Comic-Con revelations, it’s been reported that Marvel veteran Chris Evans is also returning for Avengers: Doomsday in a mystery role. Additionally, the film’s stacked ensemble will include the main stars of next year’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the Russos have teased that they came back to the MCU because Doomsday‘s story is “on equal footing” with their previous franchise efforts.

Cumberbatch and Downey spent a lot of time together on Infinity War, as Strange and Tony Stark were part of the group that ends up on Titan and battles against Thanos. Part of the fun of that film was watching the two actors play off each other, verbally sparring as their genius characters. It’ll be interesting to see how much screen time Downey and Cumberbatch share in Doomsday. After seeing the two portray allies uniting to save the universe, it’ll be entertaining to get a fresh twist on that dynamic, as they’ll be on opposing sides this time around. The pair had terrific chemistry in Infinity War, so it would be a shame if they didn’t have any interactions in Doomsday.

Even if there isn’t room for a moment between Cumberbatch and Downey (there will be lots of characters to service in Doomsday, after all), it would be great if Cumberbatch’s prediction of “really cool developments” comes true. It’s no secret the MCU’s Multiverse Saga has been on uneven footing, struggling to maintain the momentum the franchise had building up to Endgame. There’s a lot riding on these two Avengers movies, which is why Marvel decided to bring back some heavy hitters; they’re trying to get things back on track, and hopefully they’ve found the way.