Marvel Just Revealed How Chris Evans’ Captain America Return Could Make Sense

Marvel appears to be re-assembling the original members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for Avengers: Doomsday. Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the famed villain Doctor Doom. Not to be overshadowed, there is a report that Chris Evans is also making an MCU comeback in Avengers: Doomsday. Though it’s not clear if he’ll suit up as Captain America or another variant, such as the Human Torch from Deadpool & Wolverine. But if fans are actually getting Chris Evans in another Avengers movie, it needs to be as Captain America. Thankfully, Marvel may have revealed a way that can happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom role opens up the Multiverse in a whole new way. The actor skyrocketed to megastardom as Tony Stark, who courageously gave up his life to stop Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. But now Downey will be playing one of the most famous villains in the Marvel Universe. Doom and the Avengers will inevitably clash, but what if he had his own team of Avengers to have his back? And what if Chris Evans’ Captain America was on that team? Can you see where we’re going with this? An upcoming Marvel series makes this scenario all the more likely.

Doctor Doom’s Avengers Assemble!

Doctor Doom is currently the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe after stealing the mantle from Doctor Strange in the Blood Hunt event. A publishing initiative called “One World Under Doom” follows Doctor Doom as he names himself Emperor Doom and takes control of the world. Just about every comic is tying into “One World Under Doom” along with new titles and limited series. One of those tie-ins is Superior Avengers by Steve Foxe (Timeslide, New Champions) and Luca Maresca (Venom War: Lethal Protectors, X-Men: Forever).

Superior Avengers finds Doctor Doom assembling a team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes filled with villains. These characters are new versions of familiar Marvel villains like Abomination, Doctor Octopus, Ghost, Killmonger, Malekith, and Onslaught. Doctor Doom’s reasoning is if the Avengers won’t join his cause, then why not have Avengers who are only loyal to him?

Fans have seen this play out before during “Dark Reign” when Norman Osborn formed the Dark Avengers. Norman suited up as Iron Patriot, with Daken as Wolverine, Bullseye as Hawkeye, Venom (Mac Gargan) as Spider-Man, Skaar as Hulk, and Moonstone as Ms. Marvel. They had the public fooled until the real Avengers took Norman Osborn down. Superior Avengers features a Doom-endorsed Avengers as the perfect example of what the MCU’s Doctor Doom could do in Avengers: Doomsday. The Multiverse opens the possibility of seeing Chris Evans as Captain America again alongside some familiar faces.

Chris Evans’ Captain America and the Evil Avengers

image credit: marvel studios

If the report of Chris Evans returning for Avengers: Doomsday turns out to be true, he probably isn’t the only original Avenger we can expect to see. We already know Robert Downey Jr. is Doctor Doom, but what if we also get Scarlett Johansson back as Black Widow, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye for an original Avengers reunion? To top it all off, they could all be working for Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, with Doom taking the place of Iron Man on the team.

This would pit an evil version of the original Avengers against whoever is on the New Avengers, most likely led by Sam Wilson’s Captain America or maybe Captain Marvel. There have been rumblings that Captain America: Brave New World will see Sam looking to reform the Avengers, with Shang-Chi and She-Hulk as possible members. Along with Doctor Strange, they could investigate the incursions we witnessed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with their investigation leading them to Doctor Doom.

Fans wouldn’t expect to see Chris Evans as an evil version of Captain America, and it would be the right kind of surprise to put him next to his Avengers costar Robert Downey Jr. portraying Victor Von Doom. Avengers: Doomsday would become an all-star affair and inject the MCU with a level of excitement that has been missing from recent offerings on the big screen.

Chris Evans, the evil Captain America. Make it happen, Marvel Studios.