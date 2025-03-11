How to Watch Moana 2 Online and Save With a Splashy Disney+ Deal

Moana 2 is sailing onto Disney+. The animated movie, which again stars Auli’i Cravalho as the titular wayfinder from the island of Motunui and Dwayne Johnson as the shapeshifting demigod Maui, was destined for streaming when Disney announced the Moana sequel as a Disney+ TV series. But then, in a surprise move, Disney set a course for theaters when the Moana series became the Moana movie sequel, which made waves with $1.05 billion at the global box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following its November bow in theaters, Moana 2 surfaces on Disney+ this week. And just in time for the new movie’s streaming debut, Disney+ is offering new and eligible returning subscribers a limited-time deal to get Disney+ and Hulu for as low as $2.99 per month — the lowest price since Black Friday in November.

Keep reading to learn when you can stream Moana 2 at home and how to save on a Hulu and Disney+ subscription.

When can I watch Moana 2 on Disney Plus?

Moana 2 is streaming Wednesday, March 12 exclusively on Disney+.

You can buy Moana 2 (priced $19.99) on digital retailers wherever movies are sold, including Apple TV+, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Prime Video and YouTube.



Also available is the Moana 2-movie collection ($34.99) bundling 2016’s Moana with 2024’s Moana 2.



The digital release comes with nine bonus features, including 14 minutes of deleted scenes, a feature-length sing-along version of the movie, and a deep dive into the making of Moana 2 with featurettes going behind the scenes with the cast and crew.

How to watch Moana 2 with the Disney+ Deal (March 2025)

From March 7 through March 30, new and returning subscribers can sign up and save on the Disney+ Hulu Bundle Basic for only $2.99/month for the first four months. That’s 72% / $32 off for Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads), discounted from $10.99/month.

At the end of your four months, the subscription will automatically renew at the $10.99/month price unless canceled. By signing up for the $2.99 Disney+ and Hulu deal, you’ll have access to new and upcoming movies and TV shows like Paradise, Daredevil: Born Again, Mufasa: The Lion King (March 26), Star Wars: Andor Season 2 (April 22), and The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (April 8).

Is there a Disney Plus free trial in March 2025?

Disney+ no longer offers free trials as of March 2025. Disney+ plans start at $9.99/month (Disney+ Basic with ads), $15.99/mo (Disney+ Premium with no ads), or you can bundle Disney+ with Hulu. Those plans start at $10.99 (Disney Bundle Duo Basic, Disney+ with ads and Hulu with ads — currently $2.99 until March 30), $19.99/mo (Disney Bundle Duo Premium, no ads), or Basic and Premium versions of the Disney Bundle Trio (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) start at $16.99/mo (with ads) or $26.99/mo (no ads).

What is Moana 2 about?

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The sequel is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen (Encanto) and Yvett Merino (Zootopia). Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical), Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi (Moana), and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina (The Lion King).

Cravalho and Johnson reprise their roles as Moana and Maui, with Rose Matafeo as Loto, David Fane as Kele, Rachel House as Moana’s grandmother Tala, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as Chieftess Sina, Alan Tudyk as Heihei, newcomer Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Moana’s sister Simea, and Awhimai Fraser as the villain Matangi.

Does Moana 2 have a credits scene?

Yes, you’ll want to watch through the credits to see how Moana 2 sets up Moana 3 with — spoiler alert! — Nalo (Tofiga Fepulea’i) and the return of the shiny-obsessed Tamatoa (Jemaine Clement).