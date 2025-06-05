The Two Highest Rated Horror Movies of the 2010s Are Both Now Free to Stream

Tubi’s free streaming lineup experiences constant changes and updates, with movies being added to and removed from the service on a monthly basis. A big wave of additions came to the free service’s roster on June 1st, including not one, but two of the most acclaimed horror films from the 2010s. If you’re a fan of horror, this Tubi wave on June 1st is easily one of the biggest updates on a free service we’ve seen in some time.

The start of June saw Tubi add the debut films of both Jordan Peele and Ari Aster, two filmmakers that have become the faces of horror over the last decade. Peele’s Get Out became an instant sensation in 2017, immediately rising into the pop culture zeitgeist and breaking genre barriers at the Academy Awards. A year later, Aster arrived on the scene with the chilling and visceral Hereditary.

Both Get Out and Hereditary have helped to define the current horror landscape, and many fans will name them among their favorites from the genre in recent memory. Surprisingly, both were made free to stream on Tubi this month, giving the service an enormous boost in the horror department.

What Else Is New on Tubi?

Get Out and Hereditary are among the biggest titles to be added to Tubi’s lineup in the last week, but they’re far from the only movies worth watching. Below, you can check out the complete list of Tubi’s June 1st additions.

1982

50/50

88 Minutes

A Knight’s Tale

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Alone in the Dark

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Aquaman (2018)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

B.A.P.S.

Baggage Claim

Ballad of Davy Crockett

Battleship

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Big Trouble in Little China

Blue Beetle

Brahms: The Boy II

Burlesque

Certain Women

Chariots of Fire

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleaner

Clouds of Sils Maria

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Columbus

Daddy Day Care

Date and Switch

Deadstream

Delivery Man

Demolition Man

Divergent

Double Cross

Elysium

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Frankie & Alice

Free State of Jones

Friday the 13th (1980)

From Prada to Nada

Frozen

Fury

Hustle & Flow

Get Fast

Get Out

Gimme Shelter

Girl With All the Gifts

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hannibal Rising

Hereditary

House on Haunted Hill

In the Line of Fire

Jackass Number Two

Jackie Brown

Jaws

Jet Li’s Fearless

John Henry

Joy Ride

Jumper

Kong: Skull Island

La Llorona

Leatherface

Little Fish (2020)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Lone Survivor

Love & Basketball

Love and Monsters

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Madea’s Witness Protection

Malcolm X

Miss Sloane

Mom and Dad

Moonfall

Moonlight

Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy

Ninja Assassin

No Good Deed (2014)

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

Overboard (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Panda Plan

Personal Shopper

Phoenix (2014)

Phone Booth

Piranha 3-D

Pixels

Puss in Boots

Raw Deal

Red 2

Run All Night

Secondhand Lions

Set It Off

Shooter

Soul Food

Stand Up Guys

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye

Stomp the Yard

Stomp the Yard Homecoming

Stonewall (2015)

Superfly

Swiss Army Man

Taken (2008)

Taken 2

Taken 3

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Texas Chainsaw 3D

The Djinn

The First Purge

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Impossible

The Inspection

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Lodge

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Neverending Story

The Other Guys

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Right Stuff

The Seven Five

The Specialist

The Spectacular Now

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

The Thin Blue Line

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada

The Wedding Ringer

Then You Run

Under Seige

Under Seige 2: Dark Territory

Waiting to Exhale

Welcome to the Jungle

What’s Love Got to Do With It

White Boy Rick

White Chicks

White House Down

Wild Horses

You Can’t Live Forever

You Got Served