One of the Creepiest Horror Movies of 2025 Is Now Streaming on Hulu

We’re at the halfway mark of 2025 already (how is that possible??) and that means a lot of the theatrical movies from the first half of the year have been steadily making their way to the world of streaming. Popular horror films like Heart Eyes and Companion are already streaming on major services, and now a chilling Steven Soderbergh ghost story has just joined a new streaming lineup.

Presence, one of two Soderbergh movies to already hit theaters in 2025, stars Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan as parents of a family who move into a new house in the suburbs and quickly begin to realize that they may not be its only residents. The film comes from writer David Koepp, who penned the scripts for iconic films like Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, and Spider-Man.

Presence has been available to stream on Max for a little while now, but June saw the film move to a new platform where it could have an even bigger audience. On June 1st, Presence was added to Hulu’s lineup, giving subscribers an emotional and sometimes terrifying new movie to explore.

For the Soderbergh fans out there, the director’s other 2025 movie is spy drama Black Bag, starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett. That film is available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

What’s New on Hulu?

Presence was just one of dozens of new movies added to Hulu’s streaming library at the start of June. Below, you can find the complete list of Hulu’s June 1st additions.

Adam

Alien (1979)

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Before Midnight

Betsy’s Wedding

Beverly Hills Ninja

Big Eden

Big Fish

The Big Hit

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Blue Jasmine

Boy Meets Girl

Breakin’ All the Rules

The Bronze

Bubble Boy

Bugsy

Cedar Rapids

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

Cold Pursuit

Cyrus

Daddy Day Care

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deja Vu

Delivery Man

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Edge of Tomorrow

Elena Undone

Freddy Got Fingered

The Girl Next Door

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Happy Gilmore

The Heat

Hitchcock

Hurricane Bianca

Idiocracy

Independence Day

The Joy Luck Club

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda 3

Let’s Be Cops

Loving Annabelle

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Mamma Mia!

The Mask

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl

Mirrors

The Namesake

A Perfect Ending

Pineapple Express

Predator (1987)

The Predator (2018)

Predator 2

Predators

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

Prometheus

Reno 911! Miami: The Movie

Sordid Lives

28 Weeks Later

The War of the Roses

We’re The Millers

Working Girl

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

