One of the Creepiest Horror Movies of 2025 Is Now Streaming on Hulu

We’re at the halfway mark of 2025 already (how is that possible??) and that means a lot of the theatrical movies from the first half of the year have been steadily making their way to the world of streaming. Popular horror films like Heart Eyes and Companion are already streaming on major services, and now a chilling Steven Soderbergh ghost story has just joined a new streaming lineup.
Presence, one of two Soderbergh movies to already hit theaters in 2025, stars Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan as parents of a family who move into a new house in the suburbs and quickly begin to realize that they may not be its only residents. The film comes from writer David Koepp, who penned the scripts for iconic films like Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, and Spider-Man.
Presence has been available to stream on Max for a little while now, but June saw the film move to a new platform where it could have an even bigger audience. On June 1st, Presence was added to Hulu’s lineup, giving subscribers an emotional and sometimes terrifying new movie to explore.
For the Soderbergh fans out there, the director’s other 2025 movie is spy drama Black Bag, starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett. That film is available to stream exclusively on Peacock.
What’s New on Hulu?
Presence was just one of dozens of new movies added to Hulu’s streaming library at the start of June. Below, you can find the complete list of Hulu’s June 1st additions.
Adam
Alien (1979)
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien vs. Predator
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Alien vs. Predator: Requiem
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Before Midnight
Betsy’s Wedding
Beverly Hills Ninja
Big Eden
Big Fish
The Big Hit
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Blue Jasmine
Boy Meets Girl
Breakin’ All the Rules
The Bronze
Bubble Boy
Bugsy
Cedar Rapids
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader
Cold Pursuit
Cyrus
Daddy Day Care
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deja Vu
Delivery Man
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Edge of Tomorrow
Elena Undone
Freddy Got Fingered
The Girl Next Door
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Happy Gilmore
The Heat
Hitchcock
Hurricane Bianca
Idiocracy
Independence Day
The Joy Luck Club
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda 3
Let’s Be Cops
Loving Annabelle
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Mamma Mia!
The Mask
Me And Earl And The Dying Girl
Mirrors
The Namesake
A Perfect Ending
Pineapple Express
Predator (1987)
The Predator (2018)
Predator 2
Predators
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
Prometheus
Reno 911! Miami: The Movie
Sordid Lives
28 Weeks Later
The War of the Roses
We’re The Millers
Working Girl
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
