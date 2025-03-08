5 Underrated MCU Acting Performances

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s multitude of actors have delivered a range of impressive performances since the franchise’s launch in 2008. Among the most praised character portrayals from over the years are Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, and Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Rightfully so, the aforementioned performances have wowed the masses, though there also exist several lesser-recognized MCU roles with brilliant interpretations by their actors. From members of the Guardians of the Galaxy to the MCU’s newest Black Panther, these portrayals are far too often overlooked.

These five MCU acting performances deserve much more appreciation.

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Karen Gillan’s Nebula debuted in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and has since appeared in the two subsequent Guardians films, as well as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. The adopted sister of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Nebula suffered horrific abuse at the hands of their father Thanos (Josh Brolin). Meshing the character’s traumatic past with the humorous tone of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies was a challenge, but Gillan flawlessly evokes Nebula’s lasting scars from the torture she endured while making room for more lighthearted moments. Gillan and Saldaña forge a convincing sisterly bond between Nebula and Gamora, who carry so much history. Furthermore, Gillan was arguably the most overlooked star of Endgame, as Nebula’s prominent role in the Avengers’ time heist to defeat Thanos enabled the actor to shine on a bigger stage.

Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis

An extremely underrated MCU character, Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis has featured in every Thor movie, with the exception of Thor: Ragnarok. Additionally, she appeared in the 2021 Disney+ series WandaVision in a major supporting role. A friend and assistant to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Darcy serves as a primary source of comedic relief in her MCU projects. Dennings executes this role to perfection, delivering every line with the adequate amount of charm. From proudly naming Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) Westview anomaly “the hex” to misnaming Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) hammer Mjolnir as “mew mew,” Dennings’ character comes across as organically hilarious no matter who she shares the screen with. A testament to Dennings’ talent, the star has forged the MCU’s best recurring comedic performance.

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Bradley Cooper’s Rocket remains a beloved character among MCU fans, but the actor doesn’t receive enough credit for how his voice has brought the raccoon to life. A seasoned performer across different genres and a 12-time Oscar nominee, Cooper has the emotional depth to communicate Rocket’s tragic backstory and the comedic chops to fit in all of his six MCU projects, including the three Guardians of the Galaxy films. Cooper also does well in putting on a New York-esque accent that adds some more pizzazz to Rocket’s sarcastic personality. Short-tempered and cynical at times, Rocket’s demeanor is expertly voiced by Cooper, whose deliveries always feel true to the comic book character.

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Letitia Wright’s debut as Shuri in 2018’s Black Panther introduced her as a rising star in the film industry. The actor took on the role of the exuberant younger sister of Wakanda’s Prince T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and youngest daughter of Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) with ease. Wright’s layered portrayal of Shuri’s intelligence, humor, and loyalty to her people made her a fantastic new addition to the MCU. Following a small role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Wright was pushed into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s lead role under unexpected and devastating circumstances. Boseman’s death in 2020 prompted the passing of T’Challa, paving the way for Shuri to replace her brother as Black Panther in the 2022 sequel. Through the tragedy of losing a beloved co-star, Wright undertook her advanced role with grace and excellence. Her powerful performance of Shuri’s transformation into the Black Panther amid the pain of losing her brother and mother stands as one of the MCU’s strongest portrayals in a single project.

Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac’s performance as Moon Knight’s alters Marc Spector and Steven Grant was widely praised at the time of Moon Knight‘s release on Disney+ in 2022. However, the actor’s excellent portrayal has somewhat faded into obscurity due to the character’s lack of an MCU future. Isaac flawlessly switched between his character’s alters, which were tragically created by losing his brother at a young age and facing childhood abuse at the hands of his mother. Building a relationship between two personalities while alternating between a British and American accent illustrates Isaac’s immense acting talent, and it’s a shame he didn’t receive a major award nomination for his performance in Moon Knight. Unfortunately, there has been no official word on Moon Knight Season 2 or an upcoming MCU project featuring the hero, but rewatching the show will remind fans just how well Isaac delved into Marc and Steven’s past and present lives as they strive to work together protect each other.

