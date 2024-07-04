Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Commands Netflix Movie Charts on July 4th

Axel Foley is back in action! 40 years after Beverly Hills Cop hit theaters and made Eddie Murphy a household name, Netflix has brought the beloved Detroit detective out of retirement for another adventure. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth film in the action comedy series, debuted on Netflix Wednesday morning. There was clearly a lot of anticipation for the sequel, as movie fans have immediately made Axel F the number one movie on Netflix.

Thursday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F in the number one overall spot, which shouldn’t be too big of a surprise. Murphy is still a massive star and the previous Beverly Hills Cop films were big box office performers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even with the 4th of July holiday on Thursday, the Beverly Hills Cop faithful have been making time to sit down and watch the long-awaited return of Axel Foley.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

“Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos.”

2. A Family Affair

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in A Family Affair.

“Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are ‘absurdly sexy together’ (Daily Beast) in this rom-com about a vain movie star who falls for his assistant’s widowed mom.”

3. Warcraft

“Humans and orcs clash when Draenor’s warriors arrive at Azeroth through a portal in this fantasy tale based on the popular video game.”

4. Minions

“Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervllain Scarlet Overkill.”

5. Jigsaw

“A string of murders shocks investigators when all the evidence points to a serial killer who’s been dead for years.”

6. Trigger Warning

“Jessica Alba stars as a steely-eyed Special Forces commando seeking justice after her father dies in this action-packed movie with Anthony Michael Hall.”

7. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.”

8. Shrek

“On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.”

9. Home

“A misfit alien named Oh lands on Earth and forms an unlikely friendship with Tip, an adventurous girl on a quest of her own.”

10. The Boss Baby

“A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they’re not around.”