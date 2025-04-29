The Smashing Machine Trailer Shows Dwayne Johnson’s Transformation Into MMA Fighter Mark Kerr

Play video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson transforms into MMA fighter Mark Kerr in the trailer for director Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine. In the preview, audiences get a strong sense of Johnson’s performance, which appears to be a change of pace for him. In contrast from his usual studio action fare, The Smashing Machine is a much more character-driven drama, giving Johnson an opportunity to showcase a different side of himself as an actor. The trailer also provides an overview for the film’s story, as Mark looks to make a name for himself as a UFC fighter and maintain his relationship with Dawn (Emily Blunt).

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are moments in the trailer where viewers get a glimpse of Johnson’s trademark charm and charisma, but it’s clear distributor A24 is pushing it as a somber, intimate piece. The footage is set to a version of the song “My Way,” perhaps underscoring key themes and Mark’s character arc fans will be able to experience when The Smashing Machine opens in theaters on October 3rd. Check out the trailer in the space above.

As a filmmaker, Safdie is best known for co-directing thrillers such as Good Time and Uncut Gems with his brother Josh Safdie. The Smashing Machine marks the first time he is not collaborating with Josh on a feature film. Filming on the project took place last year; Johnson was injured during production, hurting his elbow while shooting a scene.

The Smashing Machine is just one title Johnson has coming up that represents a shift in his acting choices. Recently, it was reported he is teaming up with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio for a mob movie set in Hawaii. Johnson and Blunt brought the idea to Scorsese and DiCaprio, who came onboard. That film doesn’t have a release date yet, but Johnson has publicly commented about getting to work with Scorsese.

Safdie’s involvement with The Smashing Machine should help the film avoid falling into the usual biopic pitfalls. The films he made with his brother have a distinct tone and style, elements that will likely be carried over here even though Benny is working solo. He’s a director who likes to think outside the box with the stories he aims to tell, so The Smashing Machine shouldn’t be standard sports drama fare. It’ll also be fascinating to see Johnson really push himself dramatically with this performance. His typical action schtick has delivered mixed results over recent years, so seeing him do something different is an exciting proposition. Given his wrestling history, playing a UFC fighter is within his wheelhouse, but he doesn’t seem to just be playing “The Rock” this time around. He’s trying to push himself as he enters a new era for his career.

The trailer highlights Blunt’s previous Oscar nomination, indicating that during the early stages of marketing, A24 is trying to position The Smashing Machine as an awards contender. Safdie’s been ignored by the Academy before, but voters love a good sports drama. The Smashing Machine might prove to be too great to resist, especially if it lives up to its on-paper potential. Even if it isn’t an Oscar player, The Smashing Machine will hopefully go down as one of 2025’s best films and make people reconsider what Johnson is capable of as an actor.