The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco In Talks To Star In Comedy With SNL's Pete Davidson

Kaley Cuoco, star of The Big Bang Theory and Harley Quinn, is reportedly in talks to star in Meet Cute, a romantic comedy that would see her starring opposite Saturday Night Live and The Suicide Squad veteran Pete Davidson. The movie would, ironically, bring together the animated Harley Quinn with a live-action member of the Suicide Squad. Davidson, whose movie career has been taking off, recently said that he did not know when or if he would return to Saturday Night Live. In addition to Harley Quinn, Cuoco has a starring role in The Flight Attendant, a mystery dramedy on HBO Max.

Deadline first broke the story. Their article describes it as a "wildly inventive deconstruction of the romantic comedy built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?"

Noga Pnueli wrote the script. Akiva Goldsman, Gregory Lessans, and Rachel Reznick of Weed Road Pictures will serve as producers, with Convergent Media's Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon.

Cuoco and her production company, called Yes, Norman, recently closed a massive, 15-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Her work on The Flight Attendant has earned her numerous award nominations for acting, as well as a Producers Guild of America award for her role in developing and producing the series.

Cuoco is also teaming with Berlanti Productions, whose lucrative relationship with Warner Bros. TV has yielded hits like The Flash, Riverdale, and Doom Patrol, for a series based on Doris Day: Her Own Story, the singer's authorized autobiography, which was written by A.E. Hotchner with input from Day. She also has an appearance coming up in The Man From Toronto, in which she will star alongside Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

The next project on Davidson's docket is an adaptation of adaptation of The Things They Carried, a Vietnam war story from author Tim O'Brien that has been on high school and college reading lists for years. That film will also feature Tom Hardy, Tye Sheridan, and Bill Skarsgard.

There is no official date set yet for production or release of Meet Cute. Cuoco's talks have not officially closed, so it is theoretically plausible (but unlikely at this stage) that the deal may not close.