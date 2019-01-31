‘The Big Lebowski’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over What Jeff Bridges’ New Teaser Means

Jeff Bridges lit a fire in the hearts of Coen Brothers fans around the world on Thursday morning when he released a short video on Twitter that featured the return of his iconic slacker from The Big Lebowski.

We’re talking about The Dude here, and it looks like he’s back in business. The video shared by Bridges saw his character walk into frame and chuckle at the camera, with “The Man in Me” playing in the background no less, before revealing a date on the screen. 2/3/19, the same day as this year’s Super Bowl.

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

So we all know that something Dude-related it happening on the day of the Super Bowl, which means it’s most likely a commercial. It honestly feels a lot like the whole Crocodile Dundee scenario from last year, in which Australia paid to make a trailer for a fake reboot starring Danny McBride as a way to attract tourists. It was brilliant marketing that we can all appreciate, but it still got everyone’s hopes up thinking that a real reboot was in the works.

This video from Bridges is likely something very similar. It could be an ad for some attraction or event in Los Angeles. It could also be a commercial for Nationwide, Smirnoff, Skittles, Budweiser, or any number of other brands. Then again, this could be something else.

Every Big Lebowski fan is hoping that Netflix will pull off another massive surprise and release a sequel after the Super Bowl, the same way the streaming service released The Cloverfield Paradox last year. There’s almost no chance that this is reality, but that isn’t stopping anyone from dreaming.

The folks on Twitter have quite a few theories as to what this teaser could be for, and we will have no idea who’s right until the big game arrives next weekend.

