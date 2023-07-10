Big Star Elizabeth Perkins Weighs in on Returning for Possible Sequel (Exclusive)

With Hollywood being known for taking beloved properties that have a passionate following yet don't inherently lend themselves to continued adventures and then delivering decades-later sequels or reimaginings, it seems like any iconic movie or TV series from the '80s could be reimagined as a reboot or revisited for a sequel. The 1988 body-swap comedy Big and its magical elements made it a staple of the decade, and while it isn't without its problematic elements, some fans are still hoping the project could earn a continuation. Star Elizabeth Perkins recently addressed that, while she'd be open to returning for a sequel, it's not a conversation that has come up over the years. Perkins can next be seen in Season 2 of Minx, which premieres on STARZ on July 21st.

In Big, the teen-aged Josh wished to be older, with Tom Hanks then playing the older (looking) version of the teen, who then strikes up a relationship with Perkins' Susan. Fans of the film have since posited that a sequel could follow a story where Susan wishes to be younger to reverse the roles of the original story, or that a sequel could see the now-adult Josh, preferably played by Colin Hanks, could reunite with Susan for an age-appropriate romance.

"Well, I love Tom Hanks. I love him. I mean, [director] Penny Marshall, may she rest in peace, I applaud her for what she did with that movie, because at the time that we made that movie, there were maybe five body-changing movies going on at the same time. And it was because of Penny and Tom that it was just elevated to a whole other ballgame," Perkins shared with ComicBook.com about the project. "There was a Big musical on Broadway, which I think opened and closed so quickly, I definitely didn't get a chance to see it."

She added, "I think there's been a couple of movies with, 'Oh, I'm young and now I'm older, I'm old and now I'm young,' but nothing that has ever rivaled Big. I'm not trying to bark up my own tree, but it had a special quality. I mean, there are some key points to it that are a little iffy right now, like, 'Well, he's 12 and you're 30,' but you've got to sort of just get past that and enjoy the movie for what it is."

Whether or not this meant we could count her in if a sequel took shape, Perkins confirmed, "I'm in. We can do me and Tom, or me and Colin. That sounds good to me."

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. In Season 2, Doug, Joyce, and the entire Bottom Dollar crew grapple with Minx's explosive success, which takes them all to thrilling new places and brings more money, fame, and temptation than anyone knows how to handle.

Stay tuned for updates on a possible continuation of Big. Season 2 of Minx premieres on STARZ on July 21st.

