Weeds Star Elizabeth Perkins Says She'd Be "On Board" For Revival

One of the series that has been in the "reboots and revivals" conversation almost since the moment it ended, is Weeds. The series, which ran from 2005 until 2012 on Showtime, centered on a suburban mom who started selling marijuana as a way to support her family after her husband's sudden death. Not unlike Breaking Bad, much of the show's comedy and drama centered on seeing a mild-mannered main character descend more and more into the world of drugs, organized crime, and ultimately playing cat-and-mouse with the law. Along the way, Elizabeth Perkins played Celia, the main character's nosy neighbor.

As she is out doing press in support of Apple TV+'s The After Party, Perkins can't quite avoid conversations about Weeds. A May report suggested that Showtime was in talks to bring it back for some kind of sequel movie or miniseries.

"It's just that- it's talking," Perkins told Variety. "I'd be on board. I loved working with Mary-Louise Parker. I love those two characters together, Nancy and Celia!"

Back in May, the news of a potential Weeds revival came at the same time as rumors that Nurse Jackie would return. The Weeds follow up would be written and executive produced by the creator of the Danish series Rita, Christian Torpe; Nurse Jackie's follow up would be written and executive produced by writers-producers on the original series, Abe Sylvia and Liz Flahive. Both series are reportedly being eyed for a potential launch in early 2024, dependent upon the WGA strike. If both series come to fruition, they will be the latest expansions of original Showtime signature series as the network has recently announced projects related to The L Word, Billions, and Dexter.

Perkins, who has appeared in a number of beloved films from Big and He Said, She Said to Finding Nemo and Sharp Objects, recently made a brief appearance as a quippy Aunt May variant in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In Weeds, widowed suburbanite Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker) starts growing and selling marijuana to make enough money to support her family after her husband's unexpected death leaves her in big debt. Nancy has associates in her pot-growing business, which include Andy, who is her brother-in-law, and pot-smoking City Councilman Doug Wilson. Then there's the business of trying to keep the whole thing secret from people like her neighbor Celia.

You can see the series now on Peacock.