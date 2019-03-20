‘Bill & Ted 3’ Synopsis Revealed

It’s a big day for fans of the Bill & Ted films, as stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter officially announced the title and release date of the highly-anticipated third movie in the franchise. Bill & Ted Face the Music will go into production this summer, and is set to hit theaters on August 21, 2020. As if that wasn’t enough excellent news, Orion Pictures also released the first plot details from the movie in the form of its first official synopsis.

Although the movie is taking place decades after the first two, Face the Music will continue the story of Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey. Both characters are now a bit older, and they are paid a visit by a mysterious person from the future, who lets them know what only their music can save life on planet Earth.

The synopsis also teases the return of some classic Bill & Ted characters, as well as a few well-known musicians. You can read the full plot synopsis below!

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Galaxy Quest and Fun With Dick and Jane director Dean Parisot will helm Face the Music, with a script from original Bill & Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf will produce alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fisher, and John Santilli will act as executive producer.

Are you looking forward to Bill & Ted Face the Music? Let us know in the comments!

