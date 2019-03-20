‘Bill & Ted 3’ Officially Lands a Release Date

After a lot of discussion, rumors, and reports, the long-awaited third Bill & Ted movie is finally happening. Original stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reprising their popular roles once more and, as the film gets ready for production, they’ve taken it upon themselves to announce that Bill & Ted 3 now has an actual title and release date. Fortunately the completion of the wacky trilogy is arriving sooner rather than later.

Reeves and Winter posted the announcement video online Wednesday, breaking the news that Bill & Ted Face the Music will finally be released on August 21, 2020. Production on the film is set to begin this summer in New Orleans. You can watch the official announcement video above!

Galaxy Quest and Fun With Dick and Jane helmer Dean Parisot is set to direct Face the Music, with a script from original Bill & Ted scribes Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. The movie will be released by Orion Pictures through the United Artists Releasing Banner.

At this point, the only confirmed stars are Reeves and Winter, but with production on the horizon, expect to see some more announcements in the near future.

Along with the release date announcement, the official synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music was revealed. You can check it out below!

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

