Bill and Ted 3 Release Date Moved Up

Bill & Ted Face the Music surprised everyone with the announcement of a simultaneous theatrical and on-demand release, but they're not stopping there. Alex Winter just revealed that not only is the film coming to on-demand, but it's doing so a full week earlier than expected. The original release date was September 1st, but Winter revealed that it is now releasing in select theaters and on-demand on August 28th, so if you were wanting to face the music a bit sooner, you are in luck. Winter announced the move on social media with the caption "Great news my excellent friends! @BillandTed3 is moving up a full week to release on August 28! On demand and in select theaters in the U.S.! 🎸🎸🤟🔥."

As for theatrical release information, it will appear in whatever theaters are open and willing to play it. While some theaters overseas are open for business, many stateside are still closed, so for us it will mostly be watched on-demand.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will have Winter and Keanu Reeves reprising their beloved roles, and they will be joined by a cast that includes Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

You can find the official description below.

"The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

