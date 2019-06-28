Bill & Ted 3 Reveals Both New And Returning Cast Members

Some new and familiar faces are headed to Bill & Ted Face the Music. According to a new report from Variety, Amy Stoch and Hall Landon Jr. are officially reprising their roles in the upcoming threequel, with Saturday Night Live‘s Beck Bennett joining the cast in a new role.

Stoch will once again be playing Missy, while Landon Jr. will be playing Chet Logan, the police chief father of Ted Logan (Keanu Reeves). Bennett will be joining the Logan family as Deacon, Ted’s younger brother.

When we last picked up with Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter), the most audacious dudes they were time-traveling teenagers trying to pass history class and win the battle of the bands. Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it.

Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song.

The new film will also star Kid Cudi, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, and Brigette Lundy-Payne. The film will be directed by Galaxy’s Quest’s Dean Parisot, with a script from Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. After the cult success of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, fans have already had quite a lot of expectations around the threequel.

“The fan response has been enormous. It helped us get the financing because there was an overwhelmingly positive response to the idea of us doing this,” Winter said in an interview last year. “Even in the age of internet comment trolling, we haven’t really encountered any pervasive negativity. The concerns that I’ve encountered are totally valid – don’t screw up the tone of the first two, make it a real Bill & Ted movie. And the question of how you revisit these characters so much later, that I’m not concerned about, because we think the comedy works great. Not that I want the film to stall any longer, but in a way, given the plotline, the older we get the funnier it gets.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music will debut on August 21, 2020.