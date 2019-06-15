Bill and Ted 3 Writer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Heroes’ Daughters

It has been 28 years since Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter appeared on the big screen as Bill and Ted, but the two are finally reuniting for next year’s Bill & Ted Face the Music. One of the film’s writers, Ed Solomon, who also penned Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, recently took to Twitter to share photos of the upcoming film’s newest cast members. Samara Weaving has been cast as Thea Preston, Bill’s daughter, and Brigette Lundy-Paine will be playing Billie Logan, Ted’s daughter. Weaving is best known for starring in Netflix’s The Babysitter and appearing on the series SMILF. Lundy-Paine is one of the stars of Netflix’s Atypical, and was featured in last year’s film, Action Point.

On my wall in the production office. pic.twitter.com/td2vx0p1Ow — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) June 14, 2019

“On my wall in the production office,” Solomon shared.

Previously, producer Scott Kroopf spoke about the casting.

“When we saw Samara and Brigette together, it was like deja vu,” he said in a statement. “It was exactly the way we felt when we first saw Keanu and Alex. We are so thrilled to have this funny and unique pair join the Bill and Ted team!”

Many fans commented on Solomon’s post, clearly excited to see cast additions.

You can read the film’s official synopsis below:

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Bill and Ted Face the Music is expected to hit theaters in 2020.