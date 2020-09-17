Bill and Ted Nearly Teamed Up With Santa Claus in Face the Music Finale

✖

Throughout the Bill & Ted franchise, the titular heroes have teamed up with a number of unlikely allies, as the time-traveling nature of the series has forced Bill and Ted to recruit various historical figures to help them pull off the unthinkable, with co-writer Ed Solomon recently confirming that the pair nearly enlisted the help of Santa Claus for the finale of Bill & Ted Face the Music. Solomon did admit that this concept was only briefly considered and only existed in one draft of the film, noting that it felt tonally appropriate based on how the overall narrative borrowed themes from other Christmas classics.

WARNING: Minor spoilers for Bill & Ted Face the Music below

“We had a version that I really loved that did not last very long, it lasted for one draft," Solomon revealed to the Collider podcast. "[They] had to get instruments to everyone in the world throughout all space and time in one evening, and they were like, ‘How are we gonna possibly do that? We have no way to do that!’ and they say, ‘Well we can’t, but there’s one man who can,’ and then we cut to, ‘Ho ho ho!’ and a sleigh, and it was Bill and Ted and the Princesses on Santa’s sleigh using Santa magic because Santa can go around the world in one night. They were actually going down chimneys and they were having a great time, and it was this crazy montage that we had written. That did not last."

He added, "I thought because the antecedents to this movie were A Christmas Carol and It’s a Wonderful Life, so maybe it’s a Christmas movie and we have Santa at the end? I think Alex Winter liked it briefly, but I don’t think anyone else thought it was a good idea, then we ended up scrapping that.”

While the film might not have brought the fantastical figure to life, they did enlist the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Louis Armstrong, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The series typically sticks with featuring historical figures, so the inclusion of Santa Claus also would have taken the film into an even more whimsical avenue, though they have already toed the line by featuring Death himself as a character, as played by William Sadler.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now playing in select theaters and is available On Demand.

