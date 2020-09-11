Bill & Ted Face the Music Opening Scene Released Online

✖

Bill & Ted Face the Music hit select theaters and VOD a couple of weeks ago and has been met with a lot of love. Face the Music, which marks the first Bill & Ted film since 1991, currently has an 81% on Rotten Tomatoes and ComicBook.com's own Russ Burlingame gave it a 5 out of 5, calling it "a most triumphant time." If you still haven't gotten around to seeing the film, maybe this new clip from Fandango will change your mind. The site recently tweeted the first six minutes of the movie.

"'This is the story of our most excellent dads.' Whatever happened to Wyld Stallyns? What are Bill & Ted's kids like? Did they ever write the world uniting song? These questions and more are answered in the first six minutes of #BillandTed3! Now available on FandangoNOW," @Fandango tweeted. You can watch the clip in the tweet below:

Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the now middle-aged BFFs as they set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. Between questions about time travel rules and tributes to the late, great George Carlin, the first trailer had a lot of fun stuff to unpack.

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted's daughters. The movie also features Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Have you seen the movie yet? If not, did those six minutes change your mind? Tell us in the comments!

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available to watch On Demand and in select theaters.