First Look at Bill & Ted 3 Surfaces Online

Woah! Principal photography for Bill & Ted Face the Music is now underway and a first look at the titular duo has surfaced online. Bill Preston (Alex Winter) and Ted Logan (Keanu Reeves) look exactly as one would expect, as the grownups try stumbling along in the working world. In a series of tweets online, Bill and Ted can be seen using the time-traveling phone booth from the first two movies, though the only two characters seen in any of the pictures.

Rejoining Winter and Reeves in Bill & Ted 3 is William Sadler, who’s reprising his role as the Grim Reaper from Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Also reprising their roles for the threequel are Amy Stoch (Missy Logan) and Hal Landon Jr. (Captain John Logan). New additions include Samra Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine, who will play the daughters of Bill and Ted, respectively, in addition to hip-hop artist Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Saturday Night Live star Beck Bennett.

The synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music can be found below.

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Based on a script from original Bill & Ted scribes Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, Galaxy Quest helmer Dean Parisot has boarded the film to direct. Scott Kroops, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce are listed as producers while Steven Soderbergh, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fisher, and John Santilli are credited as executive producers.

Bill & Ted Face the Music bows August 21, 2020.