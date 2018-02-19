‘Bill & Ted 3’ Script Includes Return Of William Sadler As Death

In the almost 30 years since Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure debuted, the film has developed a cult following, with many fans clamoring for details about a third movie. One of the film’s writers, Ed Solomon, has teased details about a third movie, which would reportedly bring back Death, played by William Sadler, following his introduction in Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Sadler himself recently took to Twitter to confirm his interest in reprising the role.

The conversation started when Solomon posted an article about the plot details of the third film, causing Sadler to reply, “The world could totally use some #BillandTed right now. I’m keeping my bony white #fingerscrossed.” Solomon went on to praise the actor’s performance, claiming, “Bill CRUSHED it as Death. And we laughed a lot writing him in BT3 – so let’s hope it’s something that happens,” with Sadler offering the above comments.

The original film featured a utopian society in 2688 which achieved these accomplishments thanks to inspiration from the music created by Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) in the late 1980s. Needing to ensure that the duo aced a history exam that would guarantee they met academic requirements, time-traveling Rufus (George Carlin) brought them face-to-face with legendary historical figures.

In the film’s sequel, a time-traveler unhappy with the utopian society sends evil robots back in time to kill the original Bill and Ted, sending them to Hell. While there, the duo engage in a battle of wits with Death in order to go back to the world of the living to confront the evil robots.

Of the planned third film, Solomon had previously described, “They return to that scene at the Circle K when Bill and Ted first meet themselves, only now they’re watching their younger selves and looking at the exuberance and joy that they had at that time in their lives. And they see Rufus, they see George Carlin.”

With the original films being one of the breakthrough performances for Keanu Reeves who has since gone on to be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, his reluctance to return to the world of two high school stoners has prevented any serious advancement with the film. In recent years, Reeves has leaned more heavily into the genre world, having claimed last October that he was interested in seeing this third film get made.

