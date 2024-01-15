Bill & Ted 4 is Being Written, According to Alex Winter

Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson are writing a fourth movie in the Bill & Ted series, according to franchise star Alex Winter. In an interview with The Sarah O'Connell Show, Winter revealed that there is room for a potential fourth Bill & Ted movie, and that Solomon and Matheson are currently working on an idea. Once the script is done, he said, they (along with his co-star Keanu Reeves) will shop it around, as long as everyone is happy with the final product. The franchise, which started in 1989, seemed to be finished pretty definitively after 2020's third installment (that's what the writers told us, anyway), but in the years since, a more "never say never" attitude has permeated some interviews.

The series follows a pair of good-natured (but not too bright) wannabe rock stars who, against all odds, prove essential to the future of humanity. By the third movie, that prophecy was tested, and a middle-aged Bill and Ted had to team with their daughters to save time and space as we know it.

"We're tinkering with a fourth movie idea that all of us like, and the guys are going to write, so we'll see," Winter said. "It takes us time to get these things going, and we never want to do them unless they're great."

You can see the interview below.

Winter said that the movie will only happen if he, Reeves, Solomon, and Matheson are all on board with the script.

"They feel the same way, it has to be right," Winter said. "We love [the Bill & Ted movies] because they're oddball, and they're not typical mainstream films. They've never been cash-grab movies; nobody has gotten rich off the Bill and Ted series. We really do make them sincerely from a place of love and interest. There's a really good idea that the writers came up with for a fourth that's kind of obvious. I don't want to give it away -- I can't give it away because I would be drawn and quartered -- but it is a really good idea, an obvious idea. It will get written, and we'll see if we can actually get it made."

