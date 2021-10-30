Watch Billie Eilish and Danny Elfman Perform as Jack and Sally at Nightmare Before Christmas Concert

What’s This? It’s a Billie Eilish and Danny Elfman duet, performing songs from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in costume! Eilish and Elfman, dressed in their Halloween Town best as rag doll Sally and Jack Skellington, performed together at The Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert experience at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday. The Grammy Award-winning No Time to Die theme song singer performed the solo romantic ballad “Sally’s Song” before dueting “Finale/Reprise” with Elfman, the composer of director Henry Selick’s stop-motion musical and the singing voice of Jack. Watch the performances below.

Other guests included “Weird Al” Yankovic and original Nightmare Before Christmas voice actors Paul Reubens, who voiced trick-or-treater trio leader Lock, and Ken Page, the voice of skin-crawling bug bad guy Oogie Boogie. Elfman announced Eilish as a performer earlier this month, saying in a statement he’s “absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the Nightmare crew” for a pair of full orchestra concerts on October 29 and October 31.

It’s my pleasure to announce that special guest star @billieeilish will be joining the nightmare gang to sing Sally for our upcoming “Nightmare Before Christmas” shows at the Banc of California Stadium. https://t.co/AkSxZA2OQg — Danny Elfman (@dannyelfman) October 1, 2021

Disney Concerts has hosted live versions of Nightmare Before Christmas since 2015, including performances at the Hollywood Bowl in 2016 and 2018. Last Halloween, The Actors Fund presented a virtual pay-per-view concert benefitting the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

Earlier this year, it was revealed Disney Publishing tapped Shea Ernshaw (The Wicked Deep, Winterwood) to pen a young adult novel as a sequel to the beloved 1993 movie. The book, told from Sally’s point of view and taking place shortly after the ending of the movie, is described as a “yet-to-be-told love story of Sally and Jack” and a coming-of-age story as Sally lives up to her new royal title as the Pumpkin Queen of Halloween Town.

“When [Nightmare] came out, I did a two-day press junket and virtually every interview started with: ‘Too scary for kids, right?’,” Elfman told Variety over the summer. “I think that’s why Disney was like, ‘What do we do with this thing? We’re a family film company.’ So to come back years later and to see families out there, and to be getting recordings of people’s kids who are 4 years old singing ‘What’s This’ or ‘This is Halloween,’ makes me really feel blessed. It’s like a second life and proving them wrong.”

The Nightmare Before Christmas is now streaming on Disney+ as part of the month-long Hallowstream event of spooky seasonal favorites like Halloweentown and Hocus Pocus.

