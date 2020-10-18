Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Welcomes Sarah Shahi to the DC Universe

✖

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has welcomed Sarah Shahi to the DC Universe ahead of Black Adam. Word of her casting in the movie broke earlier this week and fans are excited to see what the Person of Interest actress is going to bring to the table. Aldis Hodge and Noah Continuo actually signed on to be a part of The Rock’s upcoming feature as well. With the DCEU in a state of change, it feels like Johnson’s film is going to be a moment of real change for everything that comes afterward. The publisher and Warner Bros. have made a real investment in establishing their multiverse with numerous different characters going into the next chapter. The Flash and The Batman may be grabbing a ton of headlines, but no one should be sleeping on Black Adam right now.

The Rock wrote, “She’s baaad ⚡️And so it begins... A pleasure welcoming @sarahshahi to our BLACK ADAM Universe. Our cast is really coming together in a great way. Let’s dance! What are you most excited for in Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments!”

In a previous post on Instagram, Johnson explained that this film has been a labor of love. He explained, “Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now," Johnson said in a post on Instagram. "And that gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. This has been over 10 years. In 2008, we started talking about this, so it has required a patience by all of us as partners and I am a much different man and an actor than I was 10 years ago."

Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely actually broke down Shahi’s casting earlier this week.

“According to Deadline, Shahi's casting in the New Line project is a done deal, but the report doesn't confirm the name of her character,” Ridgely explained. “The site simply states that Shahi will play a "university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq." That said, the news of Shahi's potential casting was reported earlier in the month by The Illuminerdi, who said that the actress was taking on the role of Isis, the well-known DC Comics character.”

“Both reports about the nature of Shahi's character can be true. This unnamed university professor could easily be the movie's version of Isis, only with a different name. Given that Isis is more closely associated with a real-life terrorist organization than a comic book character, it would make plenty of sense to give the hero a different name,” he added. “DC's Legends of Tomorrow did this when it introduced the character Zari, who was inspired by Isis.”

