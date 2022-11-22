Black Adam: First 10 Minutes Released Online

In celebration of today's digital release of Black Adam, Vudu has made the first 10 minutes of the Dwayne Johnson film available to watch for free. Dwayne Johnson plays the titular Black Adam in the DC movie, as fans are also introduced to the Justice Society. The super team is comprised of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). Of course, Black Adam's post-credits scene also brought back Henry Cavill as Superman. While the Man of Steel is nowhere to be found in the opening sequence of Black Adam, it's still fun to see how the blockbuster begins.

The first 10 minutes of Black Adam teleports audiences to Kahndaq in 2600 BCE, where Teth-Adam rose from slave to champion of Kahndaq. Next, we move to the present day, where Kahndaq is under siege from Intergang. Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi)'s son, Amon (Bodhi Sabongui), narrates the opening, which ends right before Black Adam is awakened.

Black Adam vs. Superman

After getting Henry Cavill to reprise his role as Superman in Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson started hyping a potential Black Adam vs. Superman project. While fans would love to see that clash of titans, The Rock has begun to temper expectations that the DC characters will collide sooner rather than later.

ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host Brandon Davis got to talk to Dwayne Johnson at the Black Adam premiere in NYC, where the star first addressed if a Black Adam vs. Superman fight was in the works. At the time, The Rock gave a rather vague response, saying: "I don't know. I think the question is, 'Should it be the showdown?' And I don't know if that's the way to go."

In a follow-up tweet, The Rock added to his own statement, writing: "As always, great chopping up the #Superman vs #BlackAdam with my guy @BrandonDavisBD. That's definitely not the next step. We have a lot more long-term storytelling to do before that historic DCEU showdown and more new characters to establish. Enjoy the movie #BlackAdam!!"

Is Henry Cavill's Superman Return a Done Deal?

Henry Cavill's return to DC Films might not be as set in stone as it first appeared. The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez reported that there could be some snags in having the Superman actor back in the fold. Of course, tons of fans were happy to see the star appear near the end of Black Adam. But, according to the publication's reporting, there is no writer or director attached to the project at the moment. And, if that weren't enough, there isn't a formal deal for Cavill to continue wearing the cape and tights under the DC Films banner.

An insider says that James Gunn and Peter Safran are hard at work getting the DCU's timeline together. It seems like Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's plan for the franchise is to have one big interconnected story. While that sounds nice on paper, ask Marvel how hard it is to corral so many disparate elements into a pleasing timeline. The idea is very daunting and could get even more so if they don't figure out what to do with Cavill.

Black Adam is available now for digital purchase.