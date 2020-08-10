Black Adam Actor Noah Centineo Is Already Ripped For Atom Smasher Role

✖

Getting cast in a super hero film, let alone a super hero film with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is likely to call for a super heroic physique. Fortunately for Noah Centineo, the actor expected to portray Atom Smasher in Black Adam, training for a top tier body sculpt is nothing new. Centineo took to social media to share a photo of himself shirtless, showing off the physique he is capable of heading into the DC Comics role (which will likely be made official during the DC FanDome event on August 22 as The Rock has already started to build such hype).

"The question is... should I start training again?" Centineo wrote in an Instagram post which showcases an impressive physique. Based on the wording, it seems this photo might be a throwback of the actor but also a tease of what he is capable of when he isn't tossing weights around with the People's Champ and on a strictly regimented diet to play a super hero.

Check out Centineo's shirtless photo showing off his hard work below.

View this post on Instagram The question is.. should I start training again? A post shared by Noah (@ncentineo) on Aug 8, 2020 at 8:17pm PDT

Production on Black Adam is expected to begin in 2021. Johnson will finish his work filming Netflix's Red Notice later this year, as soon as the opportunity for production presents itself. He needs to finish that project before moving on to Black Adam, a movie he's been openly passionate about for years.

Black Adam is the rival of Shazam! on the pages of DC Comics, originating as a full-on villain but becoming more of an anti-hero in recent years. Johnson's take on the character will eventually come face-to-face with Zachary Levi's Shazam! on-screen. While many casual fans may not be as familiar with Black Adam, it's a character that Johnson has been trying to bring to life for more than a decade.

More information and some first looks at Black Adam logos and concept art will be coming on August 22 during the highly anticipated DC FanDome event.

Black Adam is set to hit theaters in December of 2021.

(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

