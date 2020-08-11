The Rock Shares Black Adam Cosplay Video for DC FanDome

Before August comes to an end, DC fans around the world will be getting the inside scoop on all of the most anticipated movies and TV shows that are on the way from the popular comics publisher. the DC FanDome event is coming, which means that we're about to get a peek behind the curtain and into the various worlds of DC. This includes Black Adam, the long-in-the-works film from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, which is currently set to arrive in theaters next December. This week, Johnson and DC shared a video on Twitter, so help get fans excited for what's to come.

"Sharing the BLACK ADAM power around the world," reads the tweet. "Pumped for DC Fandome only on August 22nd."

The video begins with Johnson pointing to a text box with the words, "DC fans, you've got the power. It's time to suit up!" Then, a short montage begins, featuring fans donning their own takes on the popular Black Adam costume.

These folks clearly have a deep love for the Black Adam character, one that is matched by Johnson himself. Actors often find themselves fond of characters they're going to be playing, but the bond between Johnson and Black Adam is a bit stronger than that. The actor and producer has been working to bring Black Adam to the screen for the better part of a decade, as he's always believed in the stories that could be told with the DC anti-hero.

"Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now," Johnson told fans during a Q&A. "And that gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. This has been over 10 years. In 2008, we started talking about this, so it has required a patience by all of us as partners and I am a much different man and an actor than I was 10 years ago."

Unfortunately, while fans can look forward to learning more about Black Adam at the DC FandDome event later this month, there won't be any footage from the film to go around, seeing as how the pandemic has kept production from kicking off. Filming was supposed to begin this summer, but now may not take place until 2021.

Are you looking forward to the DC Fandome event on August 22nd? What do you think The Rock will share about Black Adam?

