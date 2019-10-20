Black Dynamite 2 Status Revealed by Michael Jai White

Ten years ago, actor Michael Jai White teamed up with director Scott Stanton to make the epic blaxploitation action comedy Black Dynamite, launching a multi-media franchise that also become a popular animated series on Adult Swim. And while that show ran for two seasons and featured many popular guest stars including Snoop Dogg, Chance the Rapper, Samuel L. Jackson, Erykah Badu, and more, many fans are still wondering about plans for a followup to the cult-classic movie that kicked everything off. Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll have to wait a while before we ever get Black Dynamite 2.

White is hard at work making his latest film called The Outlaw Johnny Black, a Western movie with a lot of the same ridiculous humor that was found in Black Dynamite. And when ComicBook spoke with White and asked about Black Dynamite 2 possibly following up his new movie, the actor/producer downplayed that possibility.

“I wouldn’t follow up directly with that, Black Dynamite 2. There’s a number of, I think, tremendous movies and television show ideas that I have, that I want to do,” White said, referring to his production company Jaigantic Studios. “One of them being a sequel to Blood and Bone, which is probably one of my most successful films, worldwide. So, now that I’ve gotten a partnership with a company that I intend on working with from now on, that I can do the movies that I’ve been wanting to do. I’m struck by those who really don’t understand this genre as much as I do.”

Now, White never said the word “never,” so it stands to reason that he could revisit the popular property at some point after he tackles some other projects, including the aforementioned Blood and Bone sequel. And while fans might be disappointed in the lack of Black Dynamite 2 development, the concept trailer for The Outlaw Johnny Black makes it clear that this movie will scratch that itch.

ComicBook also spoke with actor Phil Morris, who appeared in the Black Dynamite movie alongside White.

“I love that movie. I love Michael Jai. I just love Bryon Minns, Scott Sanders, it’s just a fantastic cast,” Morris began. “I don’t quite know. I keep asking Michael when. ‘When, Michael, when are we going to come back and do some stuff man?’ He has a movie called Outlaw Johnny Black that he was trying to get off the ground, and that’s kind of a Black Dynamite-like sequel, but not really.”

Morris added, “I don’t know. That’s a question for him. He’s a mad creator and Michael’s a bit of a mad scientist as well. So those are really questions for him. I’m just happy to be a part of it and happy that the movie came out as well as it did.”

The Outlaw Johnny Black is currently in production. Fans can help fund the movie and purchase merch at the movie’s website.