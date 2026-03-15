MCU Hulk Villain Actor Addresses Potential Avengers Return 4 Years After Last Appearing

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a habit of introducing characters and then not using them for years after their early appearances. In one case, this made sense because The Incredible Hulk was an early MCU movie that was a co-production, and thanks to that issue, many things from that film ended up disappearing for a long time. However, it seemed like the MCU remembered all these heroes and made some changes to bring a lot of them back. William Hurt returned as Thaddeus Ross, starting with Captain America: Civil War. Tim Roth came back as Abomination in the She-Hulk Disney+ series, and Tim Blake Nelson made his return as The Leader in Captain America: Brave New World.

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Tim Roth was talking about playing Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and talked about the chance of seeing him again in the MCU. Roth was fantastic in his return to the MCU in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022, and many fans want to know if he might return again in the future. When asked if he wanted to come back for Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, he told GamesRadar+ “Yeah, just go. Be fun.”

Tom Roth Only Joined the MCU to Embarrass His Kids

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Tim Roth admitted that the only reason he joined the MCU was to “make my kids embarrased at school.” He even went on to say, “I did a couple of movies like that. I did Planet of the Apes for that [reason] as well, just to literally to embarrass him at school.” However, since The Incredible Hulk was widely considered the worst of the early MCU movies, it was possibly embarrassing for different reasons. However, the MCU became hugely successful, so by now, it isn’t an embarrassment, but a badge of honor for most kids to know their dads were part of that universe.

It also gave Tom Roth some juicy stuff to dig into when he returned in the criminally underrated meta series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. That Disney+ series received a lot of bad reviews from a corner of the MCU fandom who either hated anything with a female hero in the lead (like Captain Marvel’s review bombing) or people who never read She-Hulk comics and didn’t know she broke the fourth wall years before Deadpool was even invented. However, that series was spectacular, and Roth’s Abomination was hugely fun in that series.

Roth returned for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for a different reason than The Incredible Hulk. He didn’t join the Disney+ series to embarrass his kids, but because it sounded fun to him. He said he loved working with Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk) and had worked with her husband (Brendan Hines) on the TV series Lie to Me. He also said that Mark Ruffalo was “hilarious.”