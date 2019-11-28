Black Friday 2019: Amazon and Best Buy Blu-ray Sale Offers Huge Movies for $8 Or Less

Today Amazon launched Black Friday deals on a wide range of popular Blu-rays that drops the price to $7.99 or less. They’re also offering some big 4K UHD titles at $12.99 or less. We’ve listed some of the movies on Amazon below, but getting them here Best Buy is a better bet right now. They’re all in one place for starters, the deals are mostly the same, and they have more items in stock than Amazon does at the time of writing (many items that are not listed here).

You can shop more of Amazon’s big Blu-ray deals right here. Note that Amazon fully launched their Black Friday deals today, November 28th. You can browse them all right here.

On a related note, Amazon is running a Black Friday mega deal on Harry Potter Blu-ray box sets, and your only chance to grab it is happening today, November 28th until the clock strikes midnight (or supplies run out).

At the time of writing, the Harry Potter 8-film Collection in 4K Ultra HD is only $79.49 – a whopping 56% off. If a 4K upgrade isn’t a priority, you can also get the 8-film Collection in 1080p Blu-ray for $27.49 – 73% off. There’s also the 31-disc Harry Potter Hogwarts Collection on Blu-ray with a whopping 45 hours of special features. It can be had right here for $84.49 (66% off).

