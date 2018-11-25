Black Friday: Get Three Big 4K UHD Movies For $40 Or Less on Blu-ray

Amazon has been running an ongoing promotion on 4K Ultra HD movies that offers three big titles for $49.99 or less. That’s a pretty fantastic deal, but they’ve just slashed the price to $39.99 or less for Black Friday!

You can shop the entire sale right here and give that new 4K television you’re getting for Christmas a proper workout. All you need to do is add three titles or more to your cart and the discount will automatically be added at checkout. The titles change regularly, but the current collection of movies is one of the best that we’ve seen thus far (it’s particularly good if you’re a fan of DC films). Here are some of our favorite choices:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• The Matrix

• Suicide Squad

• It

• Batman Begins

• The Dark Knight

• The Dark Knight Rises

• Mad Max: Fury Road

• Inception

• Wonder Woman

• Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

• Man of Steel

• Justice League

This list barely scratches the surface of the awesome titles that are available, so head on over to Amazon to check out the entire collection.

You’ll notice that the 4K promotion above includes the Harry Potter films, but there is a much better deal going on today (November 23rd) if you want to collect them all. Amazon has brought their Harry Potter Blu-ray box set deal back for Black Friday 2018, and this year they’ve kicked it up a notch.

Through the end of the day today (or while supplies last), the Harry Potter 8-film Collection in 4K Ultra HD is only $79.49. If a 4K upgrade isn’t a priority, you can also get the 8-film Collection in 1080p Blu-ray for $27.49. There’s also the 31-disc Harry Potter Hogwarts Collection on Blu-ray with a whopping 45 hours of special features. It can be had right here for $84.49. These are all-time low prices, so take advantage of them while you can.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.