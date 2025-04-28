The Best Action Movie of 2022 Is Finally Getting a Sequel (And Soon)

Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems has officially greenlit Sisu 2, confirming the return of one of modern action cinema’s most brutal and efficient anti-heroes. Sisu captivated audiences with its stark visuals, minimal dialogue, and hyper-violent action set against the backdrop of World War II, becoming both a critical favorite and a cult hit. Now, the sequel to the acclaimed 2022 Finnish action-thriller is moving forward, bringing back original writer and director Jalmari Helander alongside star Jorma Tommila, who reprises his iconic role as the relentlessly determined Aatami Korpi. Adding serious firepower to the cast are genre mainstays Richard Brake and Stephen Lang, setting the stage for even greater conflict. The announcement also confirms a swift return for the franchise, with the sequel slated to hit theaters later this year.

The first Sisu transported audiences to the harsh Lapland wilderness in late 1944, during the final, desperate days of World War II. The story follows Aatami Korpi (Tommila), a former Finnish commando living in isolation as a gold prospector. Known during the Winter War as “Koschei” or “The Immortal” by the Red Army after losing his family, Aatami is a man known for his legendary resilience. His solitary existence is shattered when he discovers a significant gold deposit, only to cross paths with a retreating platoon of vicious German SS soldiers led by the opportunistic Obersturmführer Bruno Helldorf (Aksel Hennie). These Nazis, leaving a trail of destruction as they pull back towards Norway, see Aatami’s gold as their ticket to escaping justice after Germany’s inevitable defeat.

In Sisu, the Nazis attempt to seize the treasure, fatally underestimating the old prospector. What ensues is a relentless and astonishingly creative series of violent confrontations, as Aatami embodies the Finnish concept of “sisu” — an unyielding determination against insurmountable odds — refusing to give up his gold or his life. The film became a standout success story, earning a 94% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and winning Best Film, Best Actor for Tommila, and other accolades at the Sitges Film Festival. Made on a relatively small budget of $6.5 million, Sisu found a significant audience through positive word-of-mouth and strong streaming performance, proving the appeal of its lean, high-impact approach. The sequel is reportedly operating on more than double the original’s budget, suggesting Helander aims to deliver an even bigger spectacle.

Why Sisu‘s Brutal Simplicity and Silent Fury Struck Gold

Sisu delivered a specific, primal satisfaction rooted in its unique structure. Since the movie follows a character who is used to spending his days alone, there’s almost no dialogue. Instead, Tommila’s deadly prospector mows through platoons of Nazis in silence, keeping the focus on the explicit violence of each set piece. This dedication to visual storytelling allows the audience to forge a visceral connection with Aatami, understanding his motivations and incredible endurance through his actions rather than exposition. Plus, Tommila commands the screen through sheer physicality and expressive silence. Every visible scar, every unwavering stare, every grimace of pain as he performs crude self-surgery communicates a deep history of suffering and an utterly unbreakable spirit.

While comparisons to the relentless action of John Wick or the lone-wolf survivalism of Rambo are understandable, Sisu established its own distinct identity through its historical setting, gritty realism, and the profound silence of its hero. It successfully melded elements of the war film, the western revenge narrative, and pure, unadulterated action into something lean and impactful. With Sisu 2 benefiting from a significantly larger budget and pitting Aatami against Brake and Lang, Helander has the resources to deliver another action masterpiece.

Sisu 2 is scheduled for release on November 21st.

