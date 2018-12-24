‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Movie Plot Details And Cast Leak

Just last week, eagle-eyed fans were able to seemingly uncover a secret listing for a movie set in Netflix’s Black Mirror universe. Earlier this week, a placeholder for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was uncovered on the popular streaming platform, leading fans to believe the series would be getting its first standalone film.

Now, plot details and a cast have leaked via the Korean Media Rating Board. According to the listing, the film is set to follow a young programmer that turns a fantasy novel into a video game. The synopsis then goes on to read “soon, reality and virtual worlds are mixed and start to create confusion.” The translation of the listing from Korean also reads that violence is “excessive.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Familiar Black Mirror face David Slade has been listed as the director of the project, returning to the property after directing “Metalhead,” the fifth episode of season four. Outside of Black Mirror, Slade has directed various episodes of television programs including Breaking Bad and American Gods.

As for a cast, the KMRB listing only lists the main actor of the show, actor Fionn Whitehead. Best known for his lead role as Tommy in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Whitehead most recently appeared in The Children Act. The 21-year-old earned two nominations for his role in Dunkirk, Empire’s Award for Best Male Newcomer and the London Film Critics’ Circle Award for Young British/Irish Performance of the Year.

It has been long-rumored that an upcoming episode of Black Mirror would follow a “Choose Your Own Adventure“-type storyline and with the news of Bandersnatch leaking, it may mean that this is that highly-anticipated project.

Twitter user @jeeveswilliams was even able to get a quick snapshot of the film’s promo card on Apple TV before it was taken down.

Oh hello there, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch preview image on Apple TV! pic.twitter.com/0Fby9djPCw — Ebejeevezner Scrooge ⛄🎄🎅🎁❄️ (@jeeveswilliams) December 19, 2018

Along with Whitehead, The Maze Runner alum Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry (BBC’s People Just Do Nothing) can be seen huddling behind a set of CRT monitors.

Are you looking forward to Bandersnatch, Black Mirror fans? Do you think this will end up being the “Choose Your Own Adventure” property? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is rumored to hit Netflix on December 28th to help kick off the new year.