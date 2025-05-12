Marvel Wanted a Different Director for X-Men (But They’re Making Another MCU Movie)

While Marvel Studios is circling Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier to helm its first X-Men movie, the studio reportedly talked to another director who has already worked in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jake Schreier has quickly made a name for himself after the critical success of Thunderbolts*, a movie that didn’t feature any big-name Avengers like Iron Man or Captain America, but still succeeded in getting fans reinvigorated for the MCU. Marvel is hoping that the momentum continues with the X-Men franchise as they look to establish mutants in their connected universe. Schreier is the name on everybody’s lips, though one of his MCU colleagues was also eyed for an X-Men movie.

“I know they did talk to Ryan Coogler at one point,” Jeff Sneider said on The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha. “But Coogler, with the timing, you know, he’d have to focus on Black Panther 3. He’s needed in another corner of the universe.” Ryan Coogler has directed 2018’s Black Panther and its sequel, 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. A third movie is already in development, with Denzel Washington reportedly starring in an unspecified role. It makes sense that Coogler would put his efforts into Black Panther 3, not leaving him much time to work on an X-Men project.

News of Jake Schreier being in the running to direct an X-Men movie broke a week after Thunderbolts* theatrical release. Deadline reported that Jake Schreier had a meeting with Marvel about two weeks ago and is now the favorite to direct the X-Men’s debut film. The director is reportedly a big fan of the X-Men comics and has been eager to pitch his vision for the group in the MCU, something he was granted after favorable reactions to Thunderbolts*.

Schreier has also reportedly been turning down other job offers following the release of his first Marvel movie, likely signaling confidence in a future at Marvel Studios. A script for the new X-Men movie has already been penned by Michael Lesslie, who has worked on movies like the upcoming Now You See Me, Now You Don’t and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

If Schreier does end up directing an X-Men movie, he would follow in the footsteps of Joe and Anthony Russo. The Russo Brothers made a name for themselves on TV shows like Arrested Development, Happy Endings, and Community. But it was their work on Community that caught the eye of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who tasked them with directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The success of that film led to its sequel, Captain America: Civil War, and the Russo Brothers’ ascent culminated in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The filmmakers are returning to the MCU to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Similar to the Russo Brothers, Jake Schreier isn’t a big name, but after working on several well-received movies and TV shows, he won the Thunderbolts* gig and impressed his Marvel bosses enough to be considered to shepherd the X-Men. Instead of seeking out a bigger-name filmmaker who might have their own vision of how to make an X-Men movie, Marvel is going the safe route of promoting someone who has shown that they can navigate within the confines of the MCU to great success.

