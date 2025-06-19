New Marvel Movie Announcement Adds Mystery FOURTH Release To 2028

Disney has added a new untitled Marvel Studios film to its release calendar, slotting it for December 15, 2028. This marks the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe movie planned for that year, joining previously secured dates in February, May, and November. The addition of another film raises eyebrows, as it contradicts recent statements from Disney CEO Bob Iger and other Marvel Studios figures about an intentional slowdown in MCU content production to focus on quality over quantity. However, it is also a known practice for Disney to reserve release dates well in advance, and these placeholders do not always guarantee a film will be released on every secured date. Alternatively, this new December 2028 slot could signify a strategic positioning for a major movie introducing a highly anticipated property after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

One possibility for the increasingly packed 2028 slate is that Marvel Studios intends for it to be a year to finally release several projects that have been in extended development. Several high-profile sequels and a long-awaited solo film have faced various delays, and 2028 could be the target to bring them to audiences. Among these is the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While star Simu Liu has expressed excitement and confirmed Shang-Chi 2 is still happening, its progress has seemed to move slowly, partly due to director Destin Daniel Cretton’s commitments to other projects, including the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Another major project that could land in 2028 is Black Panther 3. The success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made a third installment inevitable, and Marvel Studios has confirmed it is in development with Ryan Coogler expected to return and Denzel Washington being eyed to play a key role. Then there is Doctor Strange 3. Following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a third solo outing for Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer has been highly anticipated. Sam Raimi, who directed the second film, is reportedly in talks to return to Doctor Strange 3, with Cumberbatch actively working on the project behind the scenes. Finally, the Blade reboot, starring Mahershala Ali, has undergone multiple revisions, including changes to writers and directors, script overhauls, and significant delays, ultimately leading to its indefinite removal from the November 2025 release slot. There’s been chatter about the project being revamped as a Midnight Sons movie, which could also come in 2028.

The MCU’s Exciting Future Projects

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Beyond the projects caught in longer development cycles, other movies currently in development could easily occupy one of the 2028 slots. One such possibility is a fifth Thor film. While Thor: Love and Thunder received a mixed reception, reports suggest that Thor 5 is in early development. Notably, Taika Waititi, director of the previous two Thor films, is not expected to return, with star Chris Hemsworth reportedly pushing for a new directorial vision. Rumors also indicate a desire for a tonal shift from the more overt comedy of Love and Thunder. Given Hemsworth’s continued presence in the MCU, including his confirmed role in Avengers: Doomsday, a Thor 5 appearing post-Secret Wars is a strong contender.

Perhaps the most anticipated development for the MCU’s future is the introduction of the X-Men. Following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, fans have eagerly awaited the integration of the mutants. Kevin Feige has confirmed that the “Age of Mutants” is officially on its way, with the period after Avengers: Secret Wars set to usher in this new era. An X-Men reboot film is confirmed to be in development, with Michael Lesslie attached to write the script. Casting is reportedly underway, with Marvel said to be looking for actors in their 20s and 30s, suggesting a fresh start for the team rather than an origin story. Given the timeline provided by Feige, a late 2028 release, particularly the December slot, would be a prime position for the X-Men to make their grand MCU debut, potentially launching a whole new saga centered around mutantkind.

