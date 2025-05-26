Black Panther 3: Angela Bassett Addresses Possible MCU Return (But Could It Happen?)

Angela Bassett wants to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Queen Ramonda in the upcoming Black Panther 3. Speaking on Good Morning America, the acclaimed actress not only expressed strong enthusiasm for reprising her role but also suggested a viable pathway for her character’s reappearance despite Ramonda’s fate in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, mentioning Wakanda’s Ancestral Plane. It would certainly be a treat to see the powerful Queen Mother grace the screen once more, and given the mystical elements already established within Wakandan lore, it wouldn’t be too hard to tap into Basset’s incredible star power for the threequel. Plus, considering how Black Panther 3 is a long way from release, Marvel Studios has plenty of time to figure out the best way to bring her back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That would be wonderful,” Bassett stated directly about returning for Black Panther 3. She elaborated on the how, saying, “Listen, the Ancestral Plane? I could be there. You know? It could happen. I would, absolutely.” Finishing her thoughts on the matter, Bassett added, “Everyone wants it to happen,” which sounds like an accurate statement.

Queen Ramonda tragically died during Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, sacrificing herself to save Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) when Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) flooded the throne room. Her death was a pivotal moment in the film, deeply impacting Shuri (Letitia Wright) and fueling her initial desire for vengeance before she ultimately chose a different path as the new Black Panther. Fortunately, the very same film laid the groundwork for how deceased characters can still play a significant role. Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who died at the end of the first Black Panther, made an emotional appearance in Wakanda Forever when Shuri journeyed to the Ancestral Plane after ingesting the synthetic heart-shaped herb. This established precedent is precisely what Bassett alluded to, offering a perfect narrative opportunity for Queen Ramonda to continue offering guidance to Shuri from beyond the mortal coil.

Everything We Know About Black Panther 3

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Development for Black Panther 3 is underway, though fans may need to exercise patience before returning to Wakanda. Before tackling the Marvel threequel, director Ryan Coogler prioritized his original vampire horror film, Sinners, indicating a desire to create a personally driven story rather than primarily serving existing narratives or universes. The strategy paid off, as Coogler’s Sinners keeps winning big at the international box office.

While there’s little information on the plot of Black Panther 3, Denzel Washington has been cast in an undisclosed role. Coogler openly talked about his strong desire to collaborate with the legendary actor, provided Washington remains interested in participating despite the project’s long gestation period. Washington had previously mentioned that Coogler wrote a role for him, though details remain scarce.

Recently, Captain America: Brave New World introduced adamantium as a metal surpassing vibranium in strength, with President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) presenting it as a resource not controlled by an “isolationist nation”. This sets up a potential conflict where Wakanda’s technological supremacy and its most precious resource are directly threatened, possibly leading to an adamantium versus vibranium war, a theme that would naturally evolve the franchise’s exploration of Wakanda’s place in a rapidly changing world. Namor even predicted at the end of Wakanda Forever that nations would turn against Wakanda, positioning Talokan as a key ally when that happens, a plot thread that Black Panther 3 could follow.

Black Panther 3 is not expected to hit theaters until after the upcoming Avengers films, likely placing its debut sometime in 2028 or beyond.

Would you like to see Angela Bassett return as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther 3 via the Ancestral Plane? Let us know in the comments below!