Black Panther Star Breaks Silence on Avengers: Doomsday Return (& Teases Bigger Role)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Black Panther, Letitia Wright, just opened up about her casting in Avengers: Doomsday for the very first time. Wright has played Shuri since Black Panther back in 2018, and this weekend her directorial debut, Highway to the Moon, premiered at the South London Film Festival. She spoke to press while she was there, and naturally fielded some questions about the MCU. She was among those announced for the cast of Avengers: Doomsday back in March, and she confirmed that she is now filming in London. Wright was careful not to say too much, but from the sound of it, she has a much bigger role than in previous crossovers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With Avengers, it’s just like, an ensemble of greatness, so I was just really excited to be a part of it,” she told Flip Your Wig. “I’ve been a part of it before, but in a smaller way, and now I have a little bit more. So yeah, just a great family. Literally coming off set from filming yesterday, putting my best into it, working with the Russos is always amazing. It’s a great team.”

Play video

The interviewer tried to press Wright for more details, and even presented her with a popular fan theory, but the actress was very true to her NDA. “I can’t say anything, I’ve sworn to secrecy, I literally can’t say anything,” she said. “All I can say is that I did my filming yesterday, and it was great! We’re having a great time.”

Shuri filled the role of the “guy-in-the-chair” for T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) when he was Black Panther in the early movies, but now she is taking center stage. We saw her assume the mantle of Black Panther for herself in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That movie also introduced Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, who stars in her own MCU streaming series Ironheart, premiering later this month. Shuri and Riri clearly became friends during Wakanda Forever, but so far there’s no hint that Shuri and any other Wakandan characters will appear in the show.

That means as far as we know right now, Avengers: Doomsday will be the next time we see Shuri in the MCU, and crowded as it is, we can only hope she gets enough screentime. The movie is now scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Ironheart premieres on June 24th on Disney+, and previous Black Panther movies are streaming there now.