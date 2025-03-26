Letitia Wright Confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday (But Will She Be the Only Black Panther to Appear?)

Letitia Wright is one of many actors returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most likely in Avengers: Doomsday. At the time of this writing, Marvel Studios hasn’t officially announced what project the long list of actors is for, but the prevailing belief is that it is indeed Avengers: Doomsday. A film of that nature and size would understandably have an all-star cast to rival Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. MCU fans last saw Wright as Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as she took up the mantle of Black Panther from her deceased brother, T’Challa. However, we now have to wonder if Shuri’s Black Panther will be the only Black Panther to make an appearance.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concluded with Shuri defeating Namor in combat, and the nations of Wakanda and Talokan reaching an uneasy alliance. With T’Chala and Queen Ramonda both gone, it’s up to Shuri to lead Wakanda as the Black Panther. Fans were understandably saddened by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, causing Marvel Studios to shift its plans for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While we know Shuri is taking her brother’s place, leaked concept art for Avengers: Doomsday has already set expectations that another Black Panther is joining the MCU.

In early March, leaked concept art for Avengers: Doomsday made its way online. Included in the images was a royal figure standing in Wakanda in front of a massive Black Panther statue. The person who is clearly T’Challa did not resemble Chadwick Boseman, leading fans to speculate that Avengers: Doomsday would recast T’Challa and replace him with a variant. However, some clever sleuthing revealed that may not be the case.

The URL of the artist’s since-deleted ArtStation post identified the character as T’Chanda — not T’Challa. T’Chanda could be the mystery role that Denzel Washington revealed Coogler is writing for him in Black Panther 3 (which won’t be recasting T’Challa, according to Black Panther franchise producer Nate Moore).

“The truth is, there’s no truth to those [recast] rumors,” Moore told ComicBook when asked about a viral report claiming Marvel Studios is looking to cast a new Black Panther actor, potentially for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. “Never say never to anything, [but] we haven’t really had a lot of creative conversations with Ryan Coogler yet, because he’s finishing his film Sinners, which comes out this year. We’ll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true, if for no other reason than we just haven’t started [working on it].”

