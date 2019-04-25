Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman’s 21 Bridges Trailer Released

Chadwick Boseman is re-teaming up with Joe and Anthony Russo in the new crime drama/thriller, 21 Bridges, and the first trailer has arrived! The Black Panther actor is starring in the new film, which is being produced by the Avengers: Endgame directors and directed by Brian Kirk, who is best known for helming episodes of acclaimed shows such as Game of Thrones, Penny Dreadful, and Boardwalk Empire. The new movie sees Boseman as a cop who is known for “killing cop-killers.” When eight cops are murdered one night in New York, the entire city is shut down while Boseman is tasked with finding the killers before the night is done.

The upcoming movie has a stacked cast, which includes Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, and J.K. Simmons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Boseman promoted the film earlier this month at CinemaCon, where he discussed shadowing real police officers to prep for the role.

“At times it was a lot of fun hanging out with them; at other times it was horrific, some of the things you experience,” Boseman shared. “One of the things they talked about a lot was how the job affects them personally — how the job takes over their entire lives, and I think that’s an element of this film that we try to stay true to.”

Boseman also explained what drew him to the film.

“Several things, I would say that it was a combination of being able to have a fast paced action movie,” Boseman said. “When I read the script, I could tell that this was gonna be a ride. It’s a ride when you watch it. At the same time, it took me back to my theater days where you have the fast-paced language…I lived in New York for years. I feel like this movie sort of captured that sort of things.”

Joe Russo also spoke about the film at CineamaCon, sharing what it was like to re-team up with Boseman.

“It was awesome,” he explained. “I mean, a lot of our experience over the last seven years with the cast and crew at Marvel is everyone’s like a big family now and, you know, we grew up on a genre. The Winter Soldier is an example of how thrillers were really important to our cinematic upbringing and this one is awesome. I mean, it’s intense. The action is fantastic. It’s the kind of movie that they’re, I feel like they’re not really making a lot of anymore. It’s a real throw back to a 70’s thriller. It’s, it feels like a Lumet movie.”

21 Bridges hits theaters on July 12th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!